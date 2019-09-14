Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Towson , MD
John Southall Notice
On September 12, 2019; John Southall; beloved husband of Carol F. Southall (nee Cushner); devoted father of Joseph J. Southall (Adelle); dear brother of the late Carole S. Jones.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, Towson on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the VA Hospital at Perry Point.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
