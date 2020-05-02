John "Bruce" Spangenberg
1947 - 2020
November 23, 1947 – April 3, 2020

On April 3, 2020, John Bruce Spangenberg, 72, unexpectedly passed away. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lelia "Lee", Loving sister of Lisa Commarata and partner, Joan; Loving father of Eric and wife, Paula; Scott and wife, Melony; Jennifer Winchester and husband, Rasagen. Also survived by his stepsons Bill Davis and wife, Gloria; Robert Davis and wife, Janet and 7 grandchildren and 1 nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2020.
