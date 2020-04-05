Home

John Stakem

John Stakem Notice
On April 3, 2020, John "Jack" Stakem, beloved husband of 60 years to Margaret "Marge" Staken (nee Pfeifer); devoted father of Patrick J. Stakem and his wife Karen, Sharon Petzold and her husband Werner, and the late Michael Stakem; loving grandfather of Emily Stakem and Erin and Amy Petzold; dear brother of James Stakem, Nancy Stakem, both of Texas, and the late Maureen Stakem; also survived by extended family and friends.

Services to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.Gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
