|
|
On August 29, 2019, John Standish McCleary, beloved husband of Linda W. McCleary; devoted father of John Standish McCleary, Jr., Thomas Stockton McCleary, Peter Snyder McCleary, and Katherine Watson McCleary; cherished grandfather of Grace Frances McCleary, Andrew Bowers McCleary, and William Standish McCleary; dear brother of Jane Saral, Katherine McCleary, and Elizabeth Primrose-Smith.
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Friday, September 13 from 4 to 8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 14 at the Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, Office of Gift Planning, San Martin Center, 2nd floor, 3400 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019