John Stephen Chitwood, 73, died in St. Petersburg, Florida on June 26, 2020. Born in Baltimore in 1946 to the late John Allen Chitwood, Jr. and the late Dolores Rita Chitwood (nee Popoli), he is survived by spouse John "Jake" Eckardt of St. Petersburg, Florida; brothers David J. Chitwood of Rockville and Robert A. Chitwood of Severn; and nephew Ryan K. Chitwood of Arlington, Virginia. A graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, John received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University and completed substantial coursework at the graduate level at the George Washington University.
John began working at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center as a work-study student in 1964; he retired 37 years later as Head of the Microwave Systems Branch, where responsibilities included developing communication systems for satellites and planetary probes. His passion for his amateur radio license he possessed for 59 years led to positions as Secretary and Treasurer for the Foundation for Amateur Radio; he served on its Scholarship Committee for 46 years.
Interment and a future service will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater, Florida. Information on this or a possible memorial service in Maryland may be obtained from djchit@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to donate to the Maryland SPCA, www.mdspca.org
, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211, or the Human Rights Campaign, www.hrc.org
, 1640 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC 20036.