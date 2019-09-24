Baltimore Sun Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Waters AME church
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stokes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Stokes Notice
John Earl (Skipper) Stokes IV, M.D., long-time Baltimore physician passed away on September 15th from complications of heart surgery. He was 66.

Dr. Stokes leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Deirdre Stokes, daughter Camille, and son John V and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: Wednesday September 25th 5-8pm at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown, MD. Thursday September 26th, Family hour 10:30am Funeral 11am, at Waters AME church in Baltimore, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
Download Now