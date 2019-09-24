|
John Earl (Skipper) Stokes IV, M.D., long-time Baltimore physician passed away on September 15th from complications of heart surgery. He was 66.
Dr. Stokes leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Deirdre Stokes, daughter Camille, and son John V and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: Wednesday September 25th 5-8pm at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown, MD. Thursday September 26th, Family hour 10:30am Funeral 11am, at Waters AME church in Baltimore, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019