|
|
John Russell Stout, Sr., of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was 63.
Mr. Stout was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to the late Oliver Jackson Stout and Betty Lou Harrison Stout. He was the devoted husband of Donna Elizabeth Walter Stout of 41 years, loving father of John Russell Stout, Jr., and his wife Falisha, and the late Robert Benjamin Stout. He was the adored grandfather of Ella Marie Stout and Emma Lee Stout, and brother of Elizabeth Ann Stout, Mary Lou Bond, and Laura Druyor.
Mr. Stout was an avid golfer. In High School, he was an All-County Soccer player. He was a Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles fan. He loved classic rock and dancing around the house with his grandchildren. Mr. Stout loved spending time with his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be private.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
Online condolences may be made at
www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019