John Strosnider

John L. Strosnider, 71, of Pasadena, passed away on July 30, 2020. He was born in Baltimore to the late John and Dorothy Strosnider. John graduated from Mergenthaler High School and started his apprenticeship with United Communication Workers for printing. He worked at a printing shop for 4 years before joining the Baltimore Sun as a printer, where he worked for 36 ½ years. John enjoyed collecting and reading about trains, watching car repair shows, brushing up on his military history, especially WWII, was a collector of guns, and loved his 100lb boxer, Samson. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Kathleen, his loving daughter, Heather Bare and her husband Tim, in addition his bonus daughter Teresa Brooks and her husband Chris, his granddaughters, Megan Brown, and Kaitlyn Ochoa, and great granddaughter, Kara, and his sister, Susan Death. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Strosnider, and his brother Gerald W. Strosnider. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Salvation Army in John's name.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug 5th, from 4-8PM. On Thursday Aug 6th a funeral service will be held at Singleton Funeral home at 10AM, interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For more information please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com