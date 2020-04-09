|
John Szrom, age 66, died peacefully at his home in Annapolis on April 4, 2020. He suffered a massive heart attack in November 2019 and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer in March 2020. He was born on December 9, 1953, in Baltimore, MD. Mr. Szrom graduated from Patterson High School in 1973. In June 1976 he completed his Journeyman Ironworker Apprenticeship. He was a member of the International Ironworkers Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers, Local 16. Mr. Szrom was well known for being one of the best in his field.
He grew up in Dundalk. Mr. Szrom had a lifelong passion for Ballroom Dancing. As a child, he was a member of the Sacred Heart of Mary Children's Polka Troupe. It was here that he met his future wife, Mary Antoinette Bielik. They were married from November 1979 to May 1999. They had two children.
John was very active in volunteer work for the Polish Community. He was Vice President of the Polish Home Club on Broadway, served on the Catyn Memorial Committee, and was an organizer for the Annual Polish Festival at Patterson Park. He was also an organizer for the Annual Weekenders Summer Picnic at Chesterwood Park.
As a child he had a keen curiosity of how things work. While still in high school he worked at Bethlehem Steel, Sparrows Point. After that he did welding on area bridges for 25 years. He retired from Local 16 in 1999. From 2001 to 2007 he fabricated and installed awnings. He rose through the ranks and constantly strove to further his education. Then he worked as a Bridge Consultant/Project Engineer for Constellation Design Group, Century Engineering, Urban Engineers, Inc., and Jacobs Engineering. Mr. Szrom had many dedicated co-workers with whom he cultivated lasting friendships.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura Mary Caudill of Baltimore, and Bernadette Mary Szrom of Randallstown; two sisters, Frances Szrom of Churchville, MD, and Mary Smith of Street, MD. He also has two brothers, Robert Sumlin of Bel Air, MD, and Joseph Szrom of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He is also survived by his long-time, loving companion, Phyllis Gehman of Annapolis, MD.
Private services to be determined at a later date, due to the Coronavirus restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2020