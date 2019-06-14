Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Ellicott City, MD
It is with great sadness that the family of John Thomas Bowles "Tommy" announces his passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Tommy will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Christine Beaumont, Lynda James, and Laura James. In addition to his daughters, Tommy will be remembered by his siblings, William Bowles, June McNair, Deloris Reed, and Bonnie Hudgel. Tommy was predeceased in death by his father John Bowles, mother Lillian Bowles, sister Mary Slagle, and his former wife Jacquelyn McNey.Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home located at 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City, MD. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019
