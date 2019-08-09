|
John Tanner Scott "SCOTT", age 94, of Ocean City, MD passed away on August 5, 2019 at Dacota Assisted Living in Aberdeen, MD. He was the son of the late Charles Alexander Scott and Caroline Soderlund and husband of the late Marian Margaret (Morley) Scott. He served in the U.S. Army's 517th Parachute Infantry in World War II. After returning home, he worked for Aberdeen Proving Ground as a Civil Engineer.
Mr. Scott is survived by his adopted family, sons - Thomas Allen Pruitt (Donna); Cyrus "Rudy" R. Pruitt II (Connie); daughter - Willa-Ann E. Wagman; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Alexander Scott III and sister Betty Mae Faut.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9–11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2019