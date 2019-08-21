Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
On August 20, 2019, John Joseph Terzano; beloved husband of the late Lois E. Terzano (nee Kalbach); devoted father of Lisa Wiegmann and her husband Mark, Jennifer Jones and her husband Dan, Donna Terzano, Lori Terzano, and the late Jill Terzano; loving grandfather of Ann Marie, Jill and her husband Justin , Lauren, Kelsey, Julianna, Nicholas, Jacob, and the late Anthony; cherished great-grandfather of Porter, Landon, Christian, and Ford; dear brother of Carmella Petrella, and the late Dolores Rosenkilde.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow in the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1704 Old Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21221. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
