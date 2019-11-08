|
|
On October 30, 2019, John Thomas Biggerman passed away. He was the beloved husband of June Biggerman; devoted father of Mark Biggerman and his wife Dana, Todd Biggerman and his wife Molly, and Leigh Ann Biggerman and her fiance' Matt; loving grandfather of Dakota, Skylar, Lucy, Natalia, and Nick; dear brother of Rita Saxon and her husband William; cherished uncle of Paul Saxon and his spouse Patrick, and Jeffrey Saxon and his wife Diane.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00pm, in the Chapel at Oak Crest, 8820 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD. 21234.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, PO Box 628, Bel Air, MD. 21014; or Oak Crest Benevolent Fund, 8820 Walther Blvd. Parkville, MD. 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019