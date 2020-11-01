Our loving dad of 87 yrs passed away on 10/28/2020 at home in Timonium. Tom as he was known, was born on 7/1/1933 in Baltimore to parents James E. Codd and Mary A Duke. Survived by sons: John T. Codd Jr. & Edward C. Codd; daughter-in-law Tracy A. Codd. Grandchildren: Nicholas N. Codd, Amanda M. Codd, Sarah A. Butcher (Codd) & great grandchild Aubrey C. Codd.



One of seven siblings, Tom is survived by brother - William C. Codd & sisters - Mary D. Brown and Julia V. Murray. All still live in the Baltimore area.



Tom was a dedicated father and loving husband to Mary Ellen Codd (Galway). He graduated in 1951 from City College in Baltimore. Later pursued his B.S. Degree from Towson State College in 1975 and next his Masters Degree in math from Johns Hopkins University in 1981.



Tom was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956, then reserves until 1960. He worked as a Radioman on board the USS Olmsted. Tom traveled to: Newfoundland, Canada, Cuba, Spain, Gibraltar, Italy, Greece and North Africa while with the Navy. He earned the Navy Good Conduct, National Defense & European Occupation medals.



After his Honorable Discharge, he married Mary Ellen in 1958.



Tom went on to work a 30 yr career with the State of Maryland as a civil engineer in the State Highway Dept. He retired as a supervisor in 1984 and was recognized by Governor Harry Hughes. Next, Tom worked with Kidde Consultants (later K.C.I.) and remained with them until 2008. Occasionally he was called back to K.C.I. to help solve complex math/engineering problems. Tom held his Property Line Surveyors License.



Tom enjoyed: traveling, politics, sports, family functions, playing chess and relaxing with his beer!



He will be greatly missed, but can now join his wife Mary Ellen in Eternity.



