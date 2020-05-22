John Thomas Dalton (Tom) was born November 27th, 1937 in Harford County, Maryland and passed at Jupiter Medical Center, in Florida on March 27th, 2020.



He was surely greeted by his son Edward William Dalton (Willie), his father Charles Barnard Dalton and mother Ethyl Jane Dalton (Lane). We are quite certain that his sister Elizabeth Dalton (Saunders) might have been the first in line to give him a hug, unless his brother Charles (Buddy) or sister Lucille Dalton beat her to it. One thing that's for sure is they were waiting for him and he was greatly loved.



Tom leaves behind his loving wife Barbara, who no longer needs to clean up chewing tobacco (not that she ever complained and, quite honestly, probably enjoyed it). They would spend hours together with scratch off tickets hoping to hit it big, though Tom would always tell you his biggest win was his family.



He is survived by his brother Robert (Bob) Dalton, (Janet) Sister Mary Ellen Dalton (O'Neil) (Dan), and his children Regina (Jeannie) Dalton, Doris Dalton (Bob), Brian Dalton (Pam), Lesa Dalton (Jim), Ronald Snedegar (Valarie), Chelle Smith (Brian,) as well as his extended family Gerald Hensley (Margret), Brenda Leftridge (Charlie), Mitzi Eichorn, Jimmy Hensley and numerous adoring grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



As a well respected pipe fitter who worked his way up to superintendent of Green's Contracting, Tom was bestowed the prestigious award from the state of Maryland for outstanding craftsmanship from Baltimore's Building Congress and Exchange. He went on to be a valuable asset in Green's Contracting until he retired. The men who worked with Tom have been quoted to say that he had a huge and caring heart, and was the kindest human being they had ever met.. even though he would never zip his construction boots and had a flare for wanting to be Bruce Lee.



Graced with an impish smile, a wicked sense of humor, and stunning blue eyes that would make anyone fall in love with him, Tom was the kind of man that you would drive 20 hours at the drop of a dime just to see. He was a rare combination of love and laughter, and had a firm understanding of what was important, his family.A country boy at heart, Tom was born and raised in Maryland where he enjoyed the mountains, fishing, and hunting. It wasn't until Barbara finally coaxed him into moving to warmer weather that he relocated to sunny Jupiter, Florida. However, he still holds a grudge that the Baltimore Colts are now in Indianapolis. Tom and Barb spent time traveling around the US and Tom was known to laugh as he sped by rest stops when he knew you had to use the bathroom. He loved nothing more than sitting with his family and sharing stories, all while enjoying a bushel of crabs, some corn on the cob, and a fresh melon. He was surrounded by love and adored by all . He had his own special language and enjoyed a twist on a word or two. We know that there must be chocolate covered doughnuts in heaven or he will be back to the Wynn Dixie to get a stash.His life will be celebrated in a private family gathering where he will return to his childhood farm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store