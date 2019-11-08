|
|
On November 5, 2019; John Thomas McGlynn, age 66, of Monkton; beloved husband of Lynne McGlynn nee Boisvert; devoted father of Katelyn and Sean McGlynn; cherished son in law of Ronald and Cherie Boisvert; favorite brother in law of Kenneth and Terri Miller; dear brother of Louis Tomas; survived by many loving family and friends.
John truly gave all of his love and energy into his family. He was so proud of his accomplishments and the life he was able to build for them. He never stopped dreaming of a better tomorrow, and was always, always thinking about his family and friends. John fancied himself as a modern day master chef, and grill master. He was an avid poker player and was able to fix absolutely anything. He taught us the most important things in life by the way he lived his, and constantly went out of his way to let people know he loved them. He will be so loved and desperately missed forever.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate John's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home- Monkton on Sunday, November 10 from 12-3 PM. Interment will be private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019