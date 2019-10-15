Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
John Thune Jr. Notice
On October 12, 2019. John George Thune Jr., beloved husband of the late Irene Thune, devoted friend of Eva Mae Akers, loving brother of Daniel Thune Sr., and the late Lorraine Gephardt, Shirley Franz, Joan Holliday and Ronald Thune.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Ave on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 am. Interment Moreland Cemetery. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
