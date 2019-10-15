|
|
On October 12, 2019. John George Thune Jr., beloved husband of the late Irene Thune, devoted friend of Eva Mae Akers, loving brother of Daniel Thune Sr., and the late Lorraine Gephardt, Shirley Franz, Joan Holliday and Ronald Thune.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Ave on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 am. Interment Moreland Cemetery. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019