John Tumminello

John J. Tumminello, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 12, 2020. He is survived by longtime companion Joseph Kordek, his faithful dog Sunshine, who he would take for daily walks to the park, nieces Rosalie Flippen (Bill), Phyllis Spencer (Tony), Joanna Brown (Gary) and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews all of Louisiana. John was an Army veteran serving in Korea. His passion was growing and showing his flowers for which he received numerous ribbons. He loved baking Italian cookies that he would send to his nieces. He will be missed but not forgotten by all who knew and appreciated him.



A private graveside service was held on Monday, August 17, 2020. Kindly send a donation to Defenders of Animal Rights Inc., 14412 Old York Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store