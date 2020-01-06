Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
John Vincent RUSSO Notice
On January 4, 2020, John Vincent Russo, age 87, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann (Hunt) Russo; devoted father of William (Terry) Russo, Joni (Tim) Droski, Susan (Jay) Duley, Mary Jo (John) O'Neal, and the late Deborah Ann Reid; loving grandfather of Stephanie (Jason) Tarbell, Matthew (Sarah) Russo, Hannah (Dylan) Peper, Will, Katherine, Brenna and J.T. Duley, Grace and Noelle Lintz, Kyle, Kate and McKenna O'Neal. Also survived by sister, Mary Kanaskie and brother, Joseph Russo, Jr. Predeceased by brothers, Michael and Anthony Russo. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm and on Thursday, January 9 from 9-10am at which time the service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 6, 2020
