Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Bradford Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Bradford Sr. Notice
John W. Bradford, Sr., 75, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019; loving husband of Louise Bradford for 50 yrs.; beloved father of Melissa L. Bradford, and John W. Bradford, Jr. and his wife Kim; dear brother of Mary Patricia Stambaugh; Cherished grandfather of Timothy Backhaus, Paige and Ally Bradford.

The family will receive friends at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Friday, November 15 at 11am. Entombment at Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Bradford's memory to Harford County Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Fund, PO Box 881, Bel Air, MD 21014 and/or Gilchrist Services, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. A guest book is available at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -