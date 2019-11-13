|
|
John W. Bradford, Sr., 75, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019; loving husband of Louise Bradford for 50 yrs.; beloved father of Melissa L. Bradford, and John W. Bradford, Jr. and his wife Kim; dear brother of Mary Patricia Stambaugh; Cherished grandfather of Timothy Backhaus, Paige and Ally Bradford.
The family will receive friends at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Friday, November 15 at 11am. Entombment at Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Bradford's memory to Harford County Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Fund, PO Box 881, Bel Air, MD 21014 and/or Gilchrist Services, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. A guest book is available at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019