Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Annunciation
5212 McCormick Ave.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
John W. Conrad Jr. Notice
On November 7, 2019, John Wilmer Conrad, Jr., beloved husband of Susan Conrad (nee Flanigan); devoted father of Janel L. Dutton and the late John W. Conrad, III, and step-father of Katie and Rick Schmidt; dear brother of Nancy Lee Conrad; loving grandfather of Blue, Travis Lee, and Rhett Dutton, and John Robert, Abigail, and Davis Conrad.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (Beltway Exit 26) on Friday, November 15th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Annunciation, 5212 McCormick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21206 on Saturday November 16th at 11AM. Interment Private. Memorial Contributions to Beans and Bread, St. Vincent de Paul Baltimore or to St. Labre Indian School will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
