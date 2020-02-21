|
John W. Dallam of Fallston, a specialty carpenter and small business owner whose legacy is preserved in the historic homes he restored and dozens of young athletes he coached, died Feb. 7 after a brief illness. He was 56.
A memorial service will be held 11AM on Monday, Feb. 24 at Mountain Christian Church, Joppa.
Survivors include wife Suzan Dallam, children Isabelle Ash, John "Jack" Winston and Matthew David; mother Patricia Mommers Dallam of Joppa; brother Charles "Pete" Lee Dallam IV of Pylesville; sister Virginia Dallam Fanning of Fort Collins, Co.; brother Richard Mommers Dallam of Upperco.
Memorial gifts in honor of John Dallam may be directed to support pancreatic cancer research as directed by Dr. Dung Le at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Checks can be made payable to Johns Hopkins University indicating the gift's designation, and mailed to: Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore MD 21297. Gifts can also be made online: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020