On July 17, 2019, John W. Dzimianski passed away; Beloved husband of the late Gloria M. Dzimianski; Loving father of Michael Dzimianski and his wife Debbie, Eileen M. Goldschmidt and her husband Barry, and the late Dominic Dzimianski; Cherished grandfather of Sara, Rebecca, David, Lisa, John, Kristina, Timothy and Daniel and great-grandfather of 6.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm, and 30 mins prior to the service at the Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, 11:00am, Our Lady of Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial New Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 20, 2019