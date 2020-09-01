John W. Folk, Sr, 90, a resident of Brightview Towson, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020. John was born and raised in Washington, D.C., son of Linwood T. Folk and Eva (Stone) Folk. He loved baseball from an early age and played for the Boys Club, Western High School and Montgomery College. He spent his summers with his grandmother at Fairhaven, on the Chesapeake Bay, beginning his lifelong love of crabbing, clamming and life near the water. His unique crab picking technique is now used by generations of friends and family. John served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He earned a bachelor of arts in business from George Washington University and joined his father in the family owned Folk Floor Supply hardware store-the neighborhood hardware store in that area of northwest Washington D.C. He eventually sold the business and began a second career in kitchen design with Hechingers. He and his wife, Kiti, were avid Redskins fans and season ticket holders, attending two Super Bowl games in person. John and Kiti enjoyed exploring the United States in their RV, especially visits to local eastern shore sites including Assateague and Shad Landing State Parks. Following his second retirement, he and Kiti moved to Frederick. After Kiti's death in 2006, John volunteered at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He lived in Frederick until 2016 when he moved to Brightview Towson.



Loving husband of over 50 years to the late Katherine "Kiti" (Mansfield) Folk, brother of Dorothy (Folk) McDonald and the late Charles Folk. Devoted father of Katherine (Folk) Scheulen (husband James), Elizabeth (Folk) Kaluta and John W. Folk, Jr, (wife Shauna). John is survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John's approach to life was to always "do the right thing" and "do the thing right".



Due to the current pandemic, the family will schedule a celebration of John's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care.



