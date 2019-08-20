|
|
YORK, PA- John W. Glaser, Jr., 94, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Normandie Ridge Senior Living Community. He was the husband of Miriam "Sis" Jane (Lewis) Glaser, the love of his life. The couple married October 19, 1947 that lasted 72 years.
John was born December 11, 1924 in Baltimore, the son of the late John W. and Ethel (Freed) Glaser, Sr.
John served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from December 1942 thru February 1946 as a Second Class Torpedoman on the South Pacific Island of "Manus" in the Admiralty Islands.
Mr. Glaser worked as a technician on the space missile program at Glen Martin Co. then employed with Cutler Hammer Co as a Field Service Technician where he traveled world-wide installing and troubleshooting DC drives. Finally, John retired from AAI Corp (Textron) in Cockeysville as a Sr. Test Engineer in 1987.
He leaves to cherish him in memory his daughter Judy Ann, and sons, John and Tom, and a host of family and friends. John was a kind, gracious and gentle person. John lived a good and happy life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fork United Methodist Church, 12800 Fork Rd., Fork, MD 21051.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Normandie Ridge Retirement Living, 1700 Normandie Dr., York, PA 17408. A graveside service will be held at Fork United Methodist Church at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2019