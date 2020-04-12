Home

John W. McWilliams

John W. McWilliams Notice
On April 7, 2020 JOHN W. McWILLIAMS of Timonium; beloved husband of 68 years to the late Florence J. McWilliams (nee Rybak); loving father of Phil McWilliams and his wife Carol, Denise Niblock and her husband David and the late Jim McWilliams survived by his wife Marie; cherished grandfather of Shannon, Drew, John, Joe, Eric, Julie, Tommy and Jay; great-grandfather of Aiden, Callie, Silas and a fourth great-grandchild to be born mid-April 2020.

Due to the current situation, services and interment are private. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date and will be announced in this newspaper. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in John's name to the Gilchrist Hospice Care, Inc., 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or visit www.gilchristcares.org and/or Friends of Baltimore County Dogs, c/o BCAS, 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
