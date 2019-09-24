Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
John W. Metcalfe


1925 - 2019
John W. Metcalfe Notice
On September 21, 2019; JOHN WALTER METCALFE; beloved husband of the late Betty N. Metcalfe (nee Burton); loving father of Gary (Patricia) Metcalfe, Glenn (Debra) Metcalfe, Sharon Metcalfe, and Michele (Paul) Holcomb; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; dear brother of Shirl Goucher and Doris Jacobs.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00pm, Thursday, September 26. Entombment in Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
