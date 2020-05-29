John W. Sullivan
1954 - 2020
John W. Sullivan, family man and devoted friend

John W. Sullivan 65, passed away suddenly at his home in Delaware May 19, 2020, to go to be in heaven with his mother, father and brother, whom he loved and missed dearly. John was the eldest of three siblings, born November 22, 1954, son of the late Albert (Slim) Sullivan and Dorothy (Grace) Sullivan and brother of the late Gary Sullivan. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1973. In 1983 he married Linda Sullivan (Gearin). He worked for Cytec Engineering in Havre de Grace, Maryland. In 2016 he retired after 46 dedicated years. He made many lifelong friends at Cytec, he worked numerous hours of overtime and his coworkers became his second family. They blessed him with many nicknames, Boom and Sully to mention a few. He was loved and respected by all of them.

John had many and varied hobbies. After work 3 times a week he faithfully joined his buddies, lifting weights in The Hole in Aberdeen. He was in many Powerlifting contests and always went home with a trophy and many great memories. He competed in the World Natural Powerlifting Federation; his best competition bench press was 424 pounds. John was huge NASCAR fan; his favorite drivers were the Earnhardt's and Kyle Larson. He was a steadfast Miami Dolphins fan, losing bets every year to his two best friends. He loved Johnny Cash, Hank Sr., the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin. John loved going on long trips on his Harley. He enjoyed woodworking and learned to make dovetail boxes. He showed his love by gifting them to his friends and family and donated one every year to the SCV. John was a Lieutenant Commander in the Delaware Grays Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans. He was honored to march in the Gettysburg Remembrance Day parade every year, he went on reenactment's, visited many Civil War battlegrounds and monuments. John was a Trump supporter through and through. He loved to: travel, have parties, hang out in his Pole Barn (mancave) with many of his cherished friends and wife. He was very proud of his retirement home and loved living in the country. He enjoyed cooking and loved to eat.

But John's main passion was hanging out with his family. He had a family tradition of getting together at his mom's every holiday, birthdays' and cookouts or just for the heck of it. He enjoyed catching up with his sisters Brenda and Terry. He called his mom every day until her passing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He loved telling stories of his past to his grandson Eros and preached to him lifelong lessons. They enjoyed spending time together.

He was a loyal and trustworthy man. Always willing and eager to help anyone he could. He was loved by many and will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Linda Sullivan, his son Eric Bittick, daughter- in- law Amy Poole, grandsons Eros and Gearin "Tinky", his sisters Terry Sullivan and Brenda Burkentine-Sullivan, his sister-in-law Debbie (Sullivan) Robinette, his nephews Tommy Smith, David Burkentine, Josh and Brandon Sullivan, niece Heather Rolek and an extended family of many best friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at Tarring's Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Maryland at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Word's can't express how my heartaches for Linda I know to well what she's going through to his family my condolences John was a great person a gentle loving nephew with a heart of gold you will never be forgotten Prayer's love an hug's to all of this family
Norma Grace
Family
May 28, 2020
John was the most welcoming person in the world. Walter and I enjoyed all our times together. Just talking, laughing , enjoying our family at these wonderful gatherings. Sharing all the grandkids, Eros, Gearin, Savannah, Emily, Ryan and Jocelyn. We are so thankful for all the times and memories. Loved going to our Delaware retreat and being our selves together.
Linda, Eric, Amy, Eros, Gearin , Our love to you!!!, but there is only one , as Walt says Big John. We love you John!!!
Walter and Carolyn Branscomb
WALTER BRANSCOMB
Family
May 28, 2020
I knew John as a teenager. I spent many days hanging out at the Sullivan home with Terry and Brenda. He was a good guy. I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with Brenda, Terry and all of you.
Sandy Ireland Blackwell
Friend
May 28, 2020
Johnny, You were a part of my life for 64 years. My big brother. We talked every day on the phone since Mom became ill a year and a half ago. Holding each other up. Even as adults we still spent every holiday together. I don't know of any family that is closer. You made our last Christmas so special because we had just lost Mom. You made my last birthday special, not knowing it was the last memories we were making. Took us out for a steak dinner. Bought me a special birthday cake. Then made Terry and I eggs, bacon, and pancakes. Memories I will cherish along with a life time of memories. My heart and Terry's, feel like they have been ripped out. Life without you will never be the same. No more teasing. No more advice. Every time the phone rings now, it is a dose of this awful new reality when it isn't you. We will carry on only because we have to. I am praying for Linda, Eric, Eros, Tinky, and all who mourn you. Till I see you, Mom, Dad, and Gary again, farewell and all my love, always !
Brenda Sullivan-Burkentine
Sister
May 28, 2020
Great men are hard to find these days but John was a great man. This is a devastating loss and Im gonna miss him. Ill miss him cooking out on the grill at birthday parties, talking to him about sports and life, swapping jokes with him and pitching horseshoes. To Ms Linda, Eric, Amy, Eros and Gearin Im so sorry for your loss as I know this is a big one. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Tim Poole
May 28, 2020
John was a amazing husband, father and even a more amazing Grandfather. He was a great friend to many and well respected by all that knew him. I will miss him everyday and Im grateful for all the great memories we made together as a family over the years. I thank him for all the wisdom he has shared with my sons and I. We will never forget his love.
Son
Eric
Eric Bittick
Son
May 28, 2020
John was the best father in law and grandpa! There was nothing he wouldnt do for his family. I will miss our sports talks and updating him on the boys. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Amy
Family
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
