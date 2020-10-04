1/
John Wade VanSlyke
On October 1, 2020, John Wade Van Slyke, beloved husband of the late Mary Agnes Delclos Van Slyke, passed away from complications of bone cancer. He was 87. John, a retired civil engineer, was an avid horseback rider who enjoyed golf trips with his friends and duckpin bowling. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. A devoted father, John is survived by his daughters Joanne M. Van Slyke-Lunceford, her husband James Lunceford, and Deborah Rogers. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jessica Eck, her husband Brandon Eck, Jaimie Rose, her husband Jason Rose, Jennifer Schrenker, her husband Benjamin Schrenker, Matthew Rogers, his wife Sydney Rogers, and Austin Rogers; as well as three great grandchildren: Bentley and Autumn Schrenker and Audrey Rogers.

Family and friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 7pm, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11am. Interment immediately following at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Serpick Infusion and Cancer Center at St. Joseph Hospital, 7601 Osler Dr., Suite 102, Towson, MD 21204.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
OCT
6
Service
11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
OCT
6
Interment
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
