John Walter "Walt" Callis

John Walter "Walt" Callis, 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 22. Born and raised in Baltimore, captain of the rifle team at Baltimore Polytechnic High School, leading them to a state championship. He served in the U.S. Army as an ordinance technician, and later worked at both W. R. Grace and Miller Research, as a chemist. Walt was active in the Mt. Washington Rod & Gun Club, and the Pikesville Sportsman's Club. He was a Hunter Safety Instructor for the MD Dept of Natural Resources, and loved hunting, fishing and conservation. Walt had an utter mastery of the topography of MD. His greatest passion was the U.S. Civil War, and he had an encyclopedic knowledge of that part of our nation's history. Fascinated with battles and leadership, he regularly shared that enthusiasm as a living historian and Confederate re-enactor. He is survived by his sister, Melinda Callis of Eldersburg, son John W. Callis, III of Westminster, daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Doug Ruch of Westminster, grandson Robert Holthause of Baltimore City, and cousin Dr. Kristine Curtis of Leesburg, Virginia. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
