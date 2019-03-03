Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
John Walton Thompson Jr.

John Walton Thompson Jr. Notice
On March 1, 2019 John Walton Thompson, Jr, beloved husband of the late Mildred Virginia Thompson (nee Clark), dear father of Joette L. Campanello, Jann L. Cooksey, John W. Thompson III (Lisa) and Jene W. Thompson (Patty). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Tuesday, March 5 from 10 to 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
