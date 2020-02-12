|
John William Cavey, age 73, a resident of Arbutus, MD, passed away on February 1, 2020. Jack is the beloved brother of Mary Cavey-Schwing, Katherine Christian, Joseph Cavey, and Maureen Bergin. He is preceded in death by his sister Eileen Hicks. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church, 4414 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am. A gathering of friends and family will start at 10:30am at church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Jack's memory to the , 211 E Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020