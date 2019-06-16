|
Rew, Sr , John William
On June 3, 2019 John W Rew, Sr beloved husband of the late Mary Anne Rew; loving son of the late Margaret C Brady; 2 siblings, the late James H Rew & Margaret A Rew; 1 brother, Howard F Rew; devoted father of Elizabeth A Codd, Frances M DiGiacomo & her husband, Charles J DiGiacomo; John W Rew, Jr; cherished grandfather of 5 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews.
Mass Services will be celebrated at St Dominic's Church, 5302 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 on Friday, June 21st at 10:00 am. [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019