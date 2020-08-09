On August 8, 2020, the Reverend John Yost, Jr. beloved husband of Carolyn Ruth Yost (nee Orzech); dear father of Christine C. Yost, Deborah E. Tewey, Jeffrey P. D. Yost and the late John M. S. Yost; dear father-in-law of Bill D. Hannegan, Patrick J. Tewey, Amy Pace Yost and Deanna L. Yost; devoted brother of the late Doris Cosentini; devoted brother-in-law of the late William H. Orzech and Bernice D. Addicks. Also survived by ten grandchildren and one great-grandson
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research or Epiphany Lutheran Church (4301 Raspe Ave. Baltimore MD 21206). Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com