Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
John Zech Notice
On February 27, 2019, John Edward Zech, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley T. Zech (nee Schultz); devoted father of Joseph Folio, Jr. and his wife Rose, Karen Miller and her husband Gary, and James Folio; loving grandfather of Blake, Greg, Joe, Gina, and Laura; cherished great-grandfather of Emma, Julian, Harper, Maia, Noah, Eric, Ella, and Trey. John is predeceased by 1 sister. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 10am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery (Dundalk, MD). Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
