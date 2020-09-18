Johnetta Coles

Johnetta Bowles Coles (Fairy) passed from this life on September 11 after a lengthy illness, with her loving daughter Yvette Coles at her side. Fairy was born in Corpus Christi, Texas but after her parents' deaths, moved to Baltimore to be raised by her sister and brother-in-law, Rev. and Mrs. Vernon and Napolean Dobson (Sissy). She graduated from Forest Park Senior High School and retired after 46 years from the Social Security Administration in 2014 as a Management Analyst in the Department of Labor Management and Employee Relations. Her 45 years-long marriage to Frank L. Coles, Jr. ended with his death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by their daughter Kristina. In addition to Yvette, Fairy is survived by her grandchildren Caleb, Khaliah and Cameren, sisters Rosalind, Sandra and Donna Dobson and Kim Dobson Sydnor, brothers Keith and Kevin Dobson, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store