1/1
Johnetta Coles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnetta Bowles Coles (Fairy) passed from this life on September 11 after a lengthy illness, with her loving daughter Yvette Coles at her side. Fairy was born in Corpus Christi, Texas but after her parents' deaths, moved to Baltimore to be raised by her sister and brother-in-law, Rev. and Mrs. Vernon and Napolean Dobson (Sissy). She graduated from Forest Park Senior High School and retired after 46 years from the Social Security Administration in 2014 as a Management Analyst in the Department of Labor Management and Employee Relations. Her 45 years-long marriage to Frank L. Coles, Jr. ended with his death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by their daughter Kristina. In addition to Yvette, Fairy is survived by her grandchildren Caleb, Khaliah and Cameren, sisters Rosalind, Sandra and Donna Dobson and Kim Dobson Sydnor, brothers Keith and Kevin Dobson, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved