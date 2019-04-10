|
On March 22, 2019, Johnnett M. Milchling of Towson, MD, our devoted mom, went on to heaven. Leaving "her legacy" of children; Michael A. Milchling (wife-Linda), Stephen R. Milchling (wife-Suzanne), Jayne M. Dearborn, David C. Milchling (wife-Gretchen), Gregory P. Milchling (wife-Connie), Johnnett B. Thatcher, D.C. (husband-Ted), Joseph D. Milchling, Jr. (wife-Beverly) and a "hallmark" of 22 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Proverbs 31:31 Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate! Memorial Service (celebrating our Mom's life) Grace Community Church 11611 Belair Rd Kingsville, Md 21087 Saturday April 13, 2019 4-6pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2019