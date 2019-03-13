Johnny Larry Nelson of Aberdeen died Thursday, March 7 at Harford Memorial Hospital. He was 62.Born in Maryland he was the son of the late Johnny D. Nelson and Glenda M. (Honeycutt) Usery.Larry worked in the trades his entire career. As a young man, he worked doing framing and drywall then became a superintendent for a fit-out contractor. Larry found his home fourteen years ago working with AMI in Forest Hill. At AMI he was able to utilize many of his skills from hanging doors to doing some light framing, drywall, painting and carpentry work. His always kept his work areas highly organized and impeccably clean. He was hardworking man but never too busy to be the reason for the smile on the faces of everyone around him.He is survived by his aunt, Charlotte Long; daughters, Gena Usery and Jessica Cochran both of TN; siblings, Dwain and Theresa, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 from 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary