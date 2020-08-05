1/
Joline K. Sandler
Joline K. Sandler (nee Kaplan), 97, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Dr. Lawrence Sandler (Marlene Sokoloski-Sandler) and Deborah Sandler; grandchildren, Rebecca Sandler (Jayce Flickinger), Lauren Sandler (Chris Kiehne) and Robert Sandler (Gal Katz); great grandchildren, Nora and Lucy. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Sandler; siblings, Selby Saltz, Helen and Lester Kaplan; and parents, Rebecca and Louis Kaplan.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Enoch Pratt Free Library, Dept. of Institutional Advancement, 400 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
