Jon Eric Dorsch Sr.
On October 28, 2020, Jon Eric Dorsch, Sr., beloved husband of Barbara Dorsch; devoted father of Eric Dorsch, Jr. (Jennifer) and Michael Dorsch; grandfather of Melissa, Jonathan, Hannah, Erin, Michael Jr., Matthew, and Katie; dear brother of Robert Dorsch. Eric was predeceased by his brother Arthur Dorsch. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD, on Sunday, December 27 at 2 PM.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
27
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
