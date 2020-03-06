Home

Jon G. Cupp Sr.

Jon G. Cupp Sr. Notice
On March 4, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara "Bobsy" (nee Steiner) Cupp, devoted father of Bridgit C. Goedeke and her husband Kenneth J. and Jon Gary Cupp, Jr. and his fiance Anne Renner, dear brother of James Cupp (Rosemary), Jack Cupp (Jewel Teto) and Ivan Inkman (Bonnie). Loving grandfather of Savannah Cupp, Grace Cupp, Hope Goedeke, and Lillian "Lily" Goedeke. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and countless members of the Fallston and Bel Air communities. All are invited to "a receiving of friends" to share stories and memories at the Evans Funeral Chapel at 3 Newport Dr, Forest Hill 21050 on Tuesday evening March 10 from 3-5 and 7-9. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Church, Hickory 533 E. Jarrettsville Rd Forest Hill, MD 21050 on Wednesday March 11 at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Monsignor O'Dwyer Retreat House at 15523 York, Rd Sparks 21152 or the Mark D. Paccione Foundation at 323 Williams St Suite A Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
