Jon Jason Selko, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 55. He is survived by his loving mother, Lena O. Selko (nee Tyler); brothers, David (Sharon) Selko and Ross Selko; and niece and nephew, Isabelle and Ethan Selko. He was predeceased by his beloved father, Irvin Selko.
Jon was a loving son, brother and uncle who was always thoughtful and kind. His life passion was art and creative endeavors. Everything he touched had to be just right and always had that special touch.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at 12pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
. The family will be receiving limited numbers of visitors outside only at 19 Amy Brent Way, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Sunday from 3-7pm and Monday 3-8pm. There will also be a Zoom shiva service on Sunday, time to be determined.
Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc.