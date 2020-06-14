Jon L. Sandler, age 69, passed on June 12, 2020 from a lifelong and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home in Columbia, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kay W. Sandler; son, Jacob L. Sandler; daughter, Abbe Sandler Rosen (Ben Rosen); two grandchildren, Rylin Jade and Kayden Julius Rosen; brother, Alan Sandler; and sister, Robin Sandler Grunwald (Timothy Grunwald). He also leaves behind nieces, Sara Sandler Cromer, Allison Grunwald, and Leann Wright; and nephews, Andrew Grunwald, Steven Sandler, Andrew Farmer and Alex Farmer.



Jon was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in Silver Spring. He was a devoted Washington sports fan (even when his beloved Redskins weren't fighting all that terribly hard for old D.C.). He loved teaching and earned a Master's Degree in English from the University of Maryland before attending law school in Michigan. Jon met Kay in law school and they relocated to Houston, Texas to work for Shell Oil Company after graduation. They moved to Maryland a few years later to be near family.



Jon had a great sense of humor that may best be described as anecdotal, deadpan "dad jokes" which his family lovingly referred to as "Sandler Humor." He was truly at his best when surrounded by family and could often be found gently razzing his siblings, telling stories in his animated fashion, or making his grandchildren laugh. He always ensured Kay had fresh flowers in their house and proudly wore the title of "Best Dressed Sandler."



Jon had retired from a long successful career of owning his own title company with his wife earlier this year. He has been bravely battling cancer on and off since he was a young man. Family was the most important thing to Jon and he had hoped to spend his retirement years in Florida with his grandchildren and family. Jon was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.



Funeral services are private. Jon will be buried next to his parents, Davida and Julius Sandler; and brother, Daniel Sandler at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held in Boca Raton, FL at a later date.



