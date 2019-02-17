Home

Jonas J. Schlein

Jonas J. Schlein Notice
On February 15, 2019, Jonas J. Schlein; beloved son of Anna Lee and Joseph Schlein; loving uncle of Brendan and Max; also survived by many devoted aunts, uncles and cousins.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 18, at 2 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Keep Punching, PO Box 5359, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
