Jonas M. L. Cohen, 84, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Renee Cohen (nee Katz), his children, Mark Cohen (Dr. Wei Huang), Adam (Colleen) Cohen, and Ethan Cohen (David Marquardt), and his grandchildren, Jonah Cohen, Lindsay Cohen, and Drew (Kelsey) Cohen. He was predeceased by his parents, Rena Hamburger and Harry Cohen, and his brother, David Cohen.



A virtual service will be held on Monday, October 5 at 12pm. Please see Sol Levinson's website to view the virtual service. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery-Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation and The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.



