1/1
Jonas M. L. Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonas M. L. Cohen, 84, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Renee Cohen (nee Katz), his children, Mark Cohen (Dr. Wei Huang), Adam (Colleen) Cohen, and Ethan Cohen (David Marquardt), and his grandchildren, Jonah Cohen, Lindsay Cohen, and Drew (Kelsey) Cohen. He was predeceased by his parents, Rena Hamburger and Harry Cohen, and his brother, David Cohen.

A virtual service will be held on Monday, October 5 at 12pm. Please see Sol Levinson's website to view the virtual service. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery-Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation and The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved