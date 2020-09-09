Dr. Jonas Rappeport, Psychiatrist and former Chief Medical Officer of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City died on September 8, 2020 at the age of 95 at Broadmead, a Continuing Care Retirement Community in Cockeysville. Dr. Rappeport was born and raised in Baltimore. He graduated from Forest Park High School in 1942 and entered the University of Maryland that fall. He was drafted in June 1943 and served in Europe until WWII ended in 1945. From there he returned to College Park in the Pre-Med program, graduating from Medical School in June 1952.



He interned in Chicago at Michael Reese Hospital where he met his wife, Joan Gruenwald, chief psychiatric nurse, and they returned to Baltimore. Along with private practice, he was integral to the development of forensic psychiatry in the U.S., serving as the first Court Psychiatrist in Baltimore County, and then the First Medical Officer of the Circuit Court of Baltimore City (formerly the Supreme Bench), helped found and served as the first president of the American Academy of Psychiatry and Law, received an NIMH grant and ran a Forensic Psychiatry training program, taught at the Univ. of MD Medical School and at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.



He is survived by his loving children, Sandy Rappeport (Bobbie Engelking), Susan (James) Bleiberg and Sally Rappeport (John Mata); grandchildren, Emily and Lindsey Engelking-Rappeport, Joshua and Sarah Bleiberg. Also survived by his devoted companion, Alma Smith and many loving nieces. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan Rappeport (nee Gruenwald); siblings, Stanley Rappeport and Evelyn Berman and parents, Abraham and Edna Rappeport.



Funeral services will be virtual. Please use the webcasting button above to view the service, on Thursday September 10th, 2020 at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Central Scholarship Fund, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.



