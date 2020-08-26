Jordan Alexander Cofield was born on August 4, 2000 at Sinai Hospital, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Jeffrey and Chere Cofield.



He departed this life suddenly on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the young age of 20 from a tragic motorcycle accident.



Jordan graduated from New Town High School in Owings Mills, Maryland and continued his education at MSU in Baltimore, Maryland where he was preparing to enter his Junior year. He was a double business major, on the Dean's list, and the starting wide receiver for the MSU Bears.



Football was the love of Jordan's life. Jordan's big dream was to play in the NFL. He had already been listed as an NFL prospect and was so close to fulfilling his dream before his life suddenly ended.



Jordan was not only known for his speed on the football field but also on the track.



He is survived by his mother, Chere M. Goode; father, Jeffrey Cofield; step-father Christopher Goode; grandmother, Joyce Swann; three brothers; two sisters; one step-brother, two nieces; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Warmly known as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), Jordan always knew he would achieve the impossible. Everything he touched turned to gold! This is a tremendous loss for his family, friends, and the community. He will be sorely missed!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store