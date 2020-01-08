|
On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Jose Bandayrel Teneza of Lutherville passed away at the age of 80. Born in San Jose, Manaobo, Abra in the Philippines to the late Severino P. and Honorata Bandayrel Teneza; Beloved husband of the late Adelaide Reyes Teneza; devoted father of Eric Joseph Teneza and his wife Susan Elizabeth and of Jose Reyes Teneza and his husband Scott Llewelyn; loving grandfather of Miria Elisabeth Teneza and Temari Jade Teneza; also survived by his brother Hermilo Teneza and his wife Josephine and several beloved nieces and nephews and by numerous blood relatives abroad in the Philippines.
Jose "Pete" Teneza passed peacefully surrounded by family at St. Joseph's Medical Center on the aforementioned date. After graduating from Philippine College of Criminology in Manila with a bachelor's degree in Criminology in 1964, Mr. Teneza followed his wife to the U.S. and settled down in the family home in Lutherville. Pete and Adelaide started their medical careers at St. Joseph's Medical Center and worked there for over 40 years where Pete was a Histology Technician in the surgical pathology department. He was also employed in the same capacity at Quest Diagnostics later in his career. After his retirement, Pete, an avid gardener, loved spending his free time outdoors working in his garden, cooking, and spending time with his family.
Interment and Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020