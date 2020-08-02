On July 31, 2020, José Fernandez Reiriz, loving father of Susana Reiriz (André Smith); caring brother of Juan Fernandez.
Funeral services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in José's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and mailed to Alzheimer's Association
National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com