Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
408 South Chester Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Jakubowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Jakubowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Jakubowski Notice
On September 14, 2019 Joseph Anthony Jakubowski beloved husband of Irene Mary Jakubowski (nee: Zambrzycki). Devoted father of Michele Lynn Castro and Cherie Marie Mathioudakis. Loving son of Shirley Jakubowski (nee: Parker) and the late Joseph Stephen Jakubowski. Dear brother of Donald Church, Michael and Stanley Jakubowski and the late Cynthia

Britton. Cherished grandfather of Anthony and

Dominic Jakubowski; Anastasia, Lexy and Laila

Mathioudakis.

Memorial visitation Wednesday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Memorial Mass Thursday 10 am at Holy Rosary Church 408 South Chester Street (21231)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now