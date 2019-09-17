|
|
On September 14, 2019 Joseph Anthony Jakubowski beloved husband of Irene Mary Jakubowski (nee: Zambrzycki). Devoted father of Michele Lynn Castro and Cherie Marie Mathioudakis. Loving son of Shirley Jakubowski (nee: Parker) and the late Joseph Stephen Jakubowski. Dear brother of Donald Church, Michael and Stanley Jakubowski and the late Cynthia
Britton. Cherished grandfather of Anthony and
Dominic Jakubowski; Anastasia, Lexy and Laila
Mathioudakis.
Memorial visitation Wednesday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Memorial Mass Thursday 10 am at Holy Rosary Church 408 South Chester Street (21231)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019